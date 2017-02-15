Tazewell Considers Raising Speed Limits

MANY TOWNS ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE LOWER SPEED LIMITS, AND TAZEWELL IS NO EXCEPTION. HOWEVER, SOME RESIDENTS FEEL THE POSTED LIMITS ARE TOO LOW.

TOWN MANAGER TODD DAY SAYS MORE THAN JUST DRIVER COMPLAINTS LED TO THE SPEED LIMIT STUDY.

"SOME OF MY OFFICERS GETTING BEAT IN COURT, BECAUSE THE SPEED LIMIT MAY HAVE CHANGED AND MAY NOT HAVE HAD PROPER PROTOCOL DONE," DAY SAYS.

AMT, AN ENGINEERING FIRM, SUGGESTED RAISING THE LIMITS ON MOST OF THE NINE ROADS STUDIED, AND THE POLICE CHIEF HAS MIXED FEELINGS ABOUT THAT.

CHIEF DEWITT COOPER SAYS "THE HIGHER SPEED LIMITS ALWAYS POSE A SAFETY CONCERN. THE HIGHER THE LIMITS, THE MORE CHANCE OF GETTING HURT, WHETHER YOU'RE IN A VEHICLE OR OUT OF A VEHICLE."

LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER ANNA RAY BELIEVES THE LIMIT ON SIDE STREETS SHOULD BE LEFT ALONE.

"I TRAVEL THESE ROADS ALL THE TIME; GOT HIT IN THE REAR END BECAUSE PEOPLE DON'T PAY ATTENTION. YOU GET INTO HIGHER SPEEDS, YOU HAVE MORE PROBLEMS."