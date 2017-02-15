Lowery looking to lead Concord into the postseason

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

There are just 4 games left on the Concord schedule, and maybe 4 more left in the career of Alexis Lowery. But, she feels her team has what it takes to extend their season. "I think we are ready for it. I think we have improved in our past few games to be successful in these last 4" said Lowery.

Concord felt like the right place for Lowery, which is why she made the decision to come to Athens. "Probably the biggest thing was I felt at home here but the coaches and my teammates. They really helped me."

After 3 years of being in the background, Lowery has emerged as a leader in 2017. A role she was willing to take. "Just trying to go out with a bang. This is my last year. Just trying to focus and trying to make myself better for the team and do what needs to be done. Trying to win."

Her production has improved tremously averaging over 14 points per game, good enough to lead the team, and she says its all about being more aggressive. "Years past I worked on trying to get people open. I still do that now but I was not intentionally trying to score so that will be the main difference. Just trying to drive more and use my quickness better."

Lowery doesn't want her season to end just yet, and she thinks her team is ready to hit their stride. "We've all been practicing and keep each other talked up and trying to encourage each other in these last 4 games."