James Monroe's Shiflet signs with Concord - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

James Monroe's Shiflet signs with Concord

Posted:

Lindside, WV

WVVA-TV

A local football star has signed his name on the dotted line.  James Monroe linebacker Tripp Shiflet has decided to play at Concord this coming fall.  Shiflet was a big part of a maverick team that has made back to back playoff appearances, including a spot in the AA semifinals this year.  He was a two time AA 1st team all state linebacker, and was named the Bluefield Daily Telegraph player of the year in 2016.  He says he picked the Mountain Lions for their proximity, and the for the direction the program is heading in.  "He was pretty straight forward about how last season went and how he wanted to rebuild it and what his goals were so that's what sold me.  He wanted to have a successful team and I wanted to be with him because with what he was doing there was going to be big things."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.