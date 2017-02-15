James Monroe's Shiflet signs with Concord

Lindside, WV

A local football star has signed his name on the dotted line. James Monroe linebacker Tripp Shiflet has decided to play at Concord this coming fall. Shiflet was a big part of a maverick team that has made back to back playoff appearances, including a spot in the AA semifinals this year. He was a two time AA 1st team all state linebacker, and was named the Bluefield Daily Telegraph player of the year in 2016. He says he picked the Mountain Lions for their proximity, and the for the direction the program is heading in. "He was pretty straight forward about how last season went and how he wanted to rebuild it and what his goals were so that's what sold me. He wanted to have a successful team and I wanted to be with him because with what he was doing there was going to be big things."