New addition to "Keep Mercer Clean"

The Keep Mercer Clean campaign is celebrating 3 years this month.

The group originally came together and had a discussion about what was most important to them. One of the young ladies in the crowd, spoke up and said, “I love where we live.” That phrase was then the brand, which has kept local motivated to “Keep Mercer Clean.”

For the County Commission they decided to start things with a 40 day launch. They wanted to make sure people were excited about their community and that they were passionate about cleaning up the entire area, not their own personal property.

In the 2 years the campaign has made tremendous strides! They've collected more than 500 tons of debris county-wide. In addition, they have collected more than 40,000 tires!

Each member is proud of the program's success in its short time, but they are ready for the next step. The County Commission started to look at ways the community could be more engaged.

They decided to go to the Department of Environmental Protection for a grant. They successfully walked away with a $97,000 grant, specifically for recycling.

This allows the campaign to expand and they already have plans for the money to be well spent.

There are plan for multiple mobile recycling boxes to be purchased and placed within the community, which they hope will encourage people to think more about recycling.

They will also be able to afford a new truck to help tote all the mobile boxes around the community.

Ultimately by expanding the campaign to recycling, the Mercer County Commission is hoping this will prevent recyclable materials from entering the waste stream. The campaign hopes that this will also help educate the community about the importance of recycling.

County Commissioner, Greg Puckett says, "It's about how to keep the bottle off the ditch-ways, and how to keep the aluminum cans out of the landfill. And really all those products are reusable once again, you just got to get them in there to be re-purposed for an additional direction."