Jasper Update: Judge grants 30-day stay for appeal

Another day in court for Jasper, the dog at the center of a fierce legal fight. You'll remember that Jasper had been ordered to be put down after biting incidents involving children.

Wednesday, a decision was made to save Jasper...for now.

Gasps in the courtroom as Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick handed down a new ruling in the case of Jasper, the heavily debated dog. Gasps soon followed by relief on the defense side as a 30-day execution stay was issued...30 days to fight for another verdict.

"We are able to file an appeal with our West Virginia Supreme Court and that they will see that Ms. Jeffrey never had her opportunity to present her side of the story...she just needs that chance," says Cindy Fernald, attorney for Brenda Jeffrey.

But the prosecution and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department dispute the idea that Brenda Jeffrey, Jasper's owner, didn't get her day in court. They say at the time of the incident, she signed over her rights to fight for Jasper, and even plead guilty, voluntarily, to harboring a dangerous animal.

"We really don't put a whole lot into what she says now, we put a whole lot into what she signed earlier, her testimony earlier because everything has completely changed since then," says Cpl. Bobby Stump.

For the defense team and the Humane Society of Raleigh County, the ruling is a small victory. The fight to save Jasper will continue for at least 30 more days.

"It gives us a small portion of hope. I really just don't believe Jasper deserves death in all of this," says Valerie Harvey, with the HSRC board of directors.

Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick was unwavering in his ruling that the case, as it stands, has been through all the legal avenues available. He said the safety of children will always come first in his courtroom.