Gov. Justice releases "Save our State" message

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice took to social media to encourage more people to get behind his SOS plan.

The state faces a $450 million dollar budget shortfall in the next fiscal year.  Justice's "Save our State" plan focuses largely on raising taxes. 

"If we don't fully implement this plan, or something similar to this, our state is going to die," said Justice in the video. "Our state is going to restrict to a point where it can't recover."

