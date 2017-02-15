Raleigh County man flees police in stolen car

Raleigh County man is arrested after a police pursuit.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched after a man reportedly pulled out a knife and stole a vehicle from a man at the MacArthur Little General store.

Deputies located the vehicle traveling on Coal City Road and started a pursuit. The driver stopped the vehicle, crashing into a mailbox and ran off. Jason Lilly, 36, was caught by deputies and charged with grand larceny, drug possession, fleeing, and other offenses.