West Virginia rejects juvenile sex offender registration - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia rejects juvenile sex offender registration

Posted:
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

West Virginia's highest court has ruled that juveniles judged delinquents for sex offenses don't have to register as sex offenders when they turn 18.

The registration requirement applies to any person convicted of sex offenses. The court says under West Virginia law those delinquency adjudications are not convictions.

The Supreme Court also ruled that the names of juveniles convicted of first- or second-degree sex assault can be disclosed publicly.

Those crimes are sexual intercourse or intrusion by someone over age 14 with someone younger than 12 and the same act without consent "by forcible compulsion."

The ruling concerned two separate cases where a teenager, each identified only by his initials in Tuesday's ruling, abused a younger child.

Victims were 18 months old and 9 years old.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.