Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept investigates Arson/Shooting at sanitation plant

Long Branch (WVVA) One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after an arson/ shooting in Wyoming County on Tuesday night.

Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies said they were called to Simon Road in Long Branch just after 10:30 pm. That is where they discovered the Morgan Sanitation building on fire.

As the building was burning, deputies said Michael Cline, a suspect in the arson, was shot once in the leg by Ethan Stapleton.

Cline was taken to Logan hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Stapleton was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

After Cline is released from the hospital, deputies said they plan to arrest him on charges of burglary, arson, and transferring stolen property.

Sheriff's deputies said Wednesday that Cline was also a suspect in another fire that happened a couple weeks ago in Long Branch.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept.