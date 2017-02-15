Icy conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck in Mercer County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Icy conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck in Mercer County

By WVVA Newsroom

A multi-vehicle crash occurs right outside our station in Bluefield Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions.

Officer J.D. Hawks with the Bluefield, WV Police tells WVVA a driver hit a patch of ice going west on Route 460. His vehicle slid 180 degrees and ran into the guard rail. Officer Hawks says a total of four vehicles were involved in the incident, losing control due to ice. 

No one was injured and no citations were issued. 

