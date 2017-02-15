Tazewell town council postpones vote on raising speed limits

TAZEWELL, Va. -- The town council of Tazewell Tuesday night put off a vote for a second time regarding raising speed limits.

An Abingdon, Virginia, civil engineering firm, hired by the town, concluded that on several of the nine roads it studied, the speed limit should be raised.

Among the recommendations:

The speed limit on Steeles Lane should rise from 15 miles an hour to 25.

On a portion of East Fincastle Turnpike, the new speed limit should be 40, instead of 35.

On Maplewood Lane, the speed limit should be raised from 25 to 30.

The firm recommended that the speed limit should remain the same on East Riverside Drive, West Riverside Drive, and Tazewell Avenue.

The traffic study involved recording the number of vehicles using a given stretch of road and also the speed at which drivers traveled.

Taken together, this data suggested drivers would benefit from higher speed limits, although not in every case.

For example, the 35-mile-an-hour speed limit on a portion of East Riverside Drive should, according to the researchers, remain at 35.

Tazewell spokesperson Robin Brewster told WVVA News that the council decided to allow Police Chief Dewitt Cooper to review the speed limit recommendations and report back at the next council meeting in March.

Brewster said the study cost the town $9000.