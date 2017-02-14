Raleigh Co. BOE saves Junior ROTC program for 2017-2018 school year

The Raleigh County Board of Education reached a decision this evening on the future of the Air Force Junior ROTC program for next year.

School superintendent David Price wasted no time in announcing to the packed house that the board would spare the program for the 2017-2018 school year.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people signed a petition, urging the board to reconsider cutting the program.

For the cadets and their families, it was just the news they wanted to hear.

"I was very pleased and certainly respect the superintendent, Mr. Price, for listening to us and for giving us a favorable decision," Heather Antolini said.

What happens to the program after next year is undetermined.

But some of the parents at the meeting tell us they are prepared to fight for the program again next year, if necessary.