High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/14

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Boys

Westside 78 Bluefield 77

Princeton 46 Mt View 36

Shady Spring 56 Pikeview 50

Richwood 52 Summers Co 48

Midland Trail 57 Meadow Bridge 51

Beckley 77 Parkersburg 62

Fayetteville 80 Greater Beckley 45

Greenbrier West 72 Webster Co 71 OT

Wyoming East 91 Liberty Raleigh 45

Girls

Wyoming East 71 Pikeview 37

Greenbrier West 58 Richwood 50

VHSL Mountain West Conference 1st Round

Boys

Bland Co 58 Rural Retreat 54

Bland Co vs. George Wythe Friday at 7 pm

Girls

Chilhowie 55 Bland Co 37

