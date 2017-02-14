Martin emerging as a star at Graham

Bluefield, VA

Coming into this season, no one knew who would be the shining force for the Graham boys. But, Darrin Martin quickly answered those questions. "Just everything. All the hard work I put in is paying off and I'm doing as much as I can to help us get a win" said Martin.

Martin leads the g-men in scoring this year. A product of what he's done in the offseason. "Everyday in the gym after school. In the summer, in the gym from morning till night. Playing from other people not from around here and going to camps."

The junior has turned himself into one of the best scoring threats in the area. Something that is not a surprise to his coach. "It is not an accident that Darrin Martin has had the success that he's had. He works on his game tremendously. He is in my opinion in man to man sets virtually unguardable" said head coach Glynn Carlock Jr.

Where he also shines is on the defensive end, where he always lines up against the opponents best scorer. "Defense wins championships. Defense is way more important that offense. A lot of people can score, but not everyone can stop someone" said Martin.

The G-Men are in the midst of the conference tournament, and Martin knows how important each game is. "These next 3 games are as important as any game we play. We worked so hard for all of this to come to us and I can't wait."