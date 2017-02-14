Hokies pick up road win at Pitt

Pittsburgh, PA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Mens Basketball team erased a 11 point halftime deficit to defeat Pitt 66-63 on Tuesday night at Pitt. The Hokies were led by Ahmed Hill who had 17 points. With the victory, Tech improves to 18-7 overall and 7-6 in the ACC. Up next, the Hokies will travel to Louisville on Saturday. Tip off will be at 1 pm.