Hokies pick up road win at Pitt - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Hokies pick up road win at Pitt

Posted:

Pittsburgh, PA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Mens Basketball team erased a 11 point halftime deficit to defeat Pitt 66-63 on Tuesday night at Pitt.  The Hokies were led by Ahmed Hill who had 17 points.  With the victory, Tech improves to 18-7 overall and 7-6 in the ACC. Up next, the Hokies will travel to Louisville on Saturday.  Tip off will be at 1 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.