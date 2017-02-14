VIDEO: TX police officer uses squad car to save fast food restau - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

VIDEO: TX police officer uses squad car to save fast food restaurant from burning truck

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX (WVVA) -

Just released video from the Glenn Heights Police Department shows dash-cam video of an officer using the squad car to push a flaming truck out of the drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant in the Dallas suburb.

Below is the entire news release that accompanied the video:

At approximately 9:14pm on February 11, 2017, Officers with the Glenn Heights Police Department responded to a vehicle Jack fire located in the drive-thru lane of the Jack in the Box restaurant, located at 1703 S. Beckley Rd. Upon arrival, officers observed a Ford truck engulfed in flames dangerously close to the structure. An officer was able to successfully move the vehicle away from the structure utilizing his patrol vehicle and no injuries were reported.

