Princeton couple shares secrets of 68-year marriage

With today being Valentine's Day, I figured it was time to get relationship advice. So that's when I decided to stop here at the Commission On Aging, where we found a couple who've been married for 68 years.

For Bruce and Elizabeth Blevins, their sweet journey in life started in McDowell County.

Divorce rates in the U.S. still hover near 50 percent. So other than being Bingo partners, what are their secrets for remaining life partners?

"We've done a lot of cuddling," said Bruce.

Elizabeth added, "We pray a lot, we don't argue a lot."

When times get tough, Bruce says it takes perseverance.

"We grew in love... that's where people make a mistake. They give up too quick."