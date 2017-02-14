Greenbrier County appoints new Chief Deputy Sheriff

Last month, Greenbrier County Sheriff Jan Cahill accepted the position of Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police. Then the Greenbrier County Commission appointed former Chief Deputy Bruce Sloan the new Sheriff leaving a vacancy at Chief Deputy.

Tuesday afternoon, Joshua Martin was sworn in as the new Chief Deputy. He believes some good things are on the horizon for the Sheriff's Office.

"I think with Sheriff Sloan in office, I think we'll see some good changes that will benefit the department, it will benefit the community, and benefit all of us in general. I expect to see some good changes," said new Chief Deputy Joshua Martin.

Chief Deputy Joshua Martin is serving in his 16th year in Law Enforcement.