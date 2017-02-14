Solar power co-ops

Anyone in Lewisburg and Beckley interested in going green can soon find out more about a solar cooperative.

Beckley and Lewisburg have recently created solar co-ops, but two Beckley residents were already ahead of the game.

Bob and Ruth Baker have had solar panels for almost 2 years. They were originally installed in March of 2014 and they were sending power to the grid by April 2014.

The couple originally joined the Fayette county co-op and luckily the co-op didn't care too much about the county line.

One of the reasons they joined is because of environmental reasons.

If you are curious how your house will be assessed, Ruth Baker says, “It's pretty easy to find out, you just have to say to the co-op, 'Would you look at my house to see if it's possible here,' because it does depend on that slope of your roof, the sun and they can do the assessment by GPS, just looking at your house.”

The couple suggests going through a co-op is your best option, because they have the best information about installations and you are able to get the best price, because of a group discount.

To put solar panels in simpler terms, they send power during the day to the grid when you aren't using so much electricity. By night, you get it back from the grid.

They couple said that their bills have been reduced almost 75%.

The Lewisburg and Beckley solar co-ops have most recently selected Solar Holler to install the solar panels for the 27 member group.

If you are interested in solar energy, an information session will be held Thursday, March 16th at 5:30 at the Lewisburg City Hall.

They will be accepting new members until April 5th. To join the co-ops, to join you can sign up at the West Virginia SUN website.