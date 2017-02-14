Flower shop in Rainelle enjoying solid Valentine sales - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Flower shop in Rainelle enjoying solid Valentine sales

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Valentine's Day is a day filled with love and that is exactly what Alvis Floral in Rainelle is delivering.

After the flood, the floral shop saw extensive damage, but now they say their business on this Valentine's Day is better than last year. They want everyone to know they are open for customers to show their appreciation for their loved ones.

"We bounced right back. A lot of people thought, they even called and thought we might not be in business, especially people from out of state. But we're glad to tell them we're here to do whatever," said Patricia Vaughan, owner of Alvis Floral.

Alvis Floral also says they will stay open until the customers stop coming in for any last minute Valentine's gifts.

