Bluefield playground to become more handicap accessible

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
BLUEFIELD (WVVA) -

The city of Bluefield is continuing its effort to make the city playground inclusive for everyone.

Monday in a work session the board of directors heard from code inspector Lori Mills who suggested putting in a wheelchair accessible swing.

The new swing means children will be able to roll themselves on to a secured platform and if they have the upper body strength, the child can move the swing on their own.

"For the child to actually be in their chair and to be able to move themselves and swing. It's going to be wonder and one of the big things is you don't want to isolate and put this peace of equipment outside Yakkity Yak," said Mills

Mills says the new swing will go replace one of the baby swings at Yakkity Yak playground.

The park already has handicapped accessible seating on the Ridge Runner and Mills says adding it to the swing set will make children with handicaps feel more included.

