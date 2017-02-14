UPDATE: Mistrial declared in case against former Raleigh County deputy

UPDATE: A mistrial is declared in the trial against a former Raleigh County deputy accused of drug trafficking.

Circuit Court Judge John Hutchinson made the decision based on concerns over someone in the courtroom speaking with witnesses.

Marquel Ali faces drug trafficking charges following an arrest in June 2015.

The next court hearing will be held in May.

Trial has begun for a former Raleigh County deputy accused of drug trafficking.

Tuesday afternoon, a jury heard opening statements in the case against Marquel Ali. He was arrested in June 2015 after the drug task force received a tip that he was traveling in a vehicle that contained illegal narcotics.

Ali is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana as well as felony conspiracy.

