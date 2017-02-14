UPDATE: Mistrial declared in case against former Raleigh County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Mistrial declared in case against former Raleigh County deputy

Posted: Updated:
Marquel Ali Marquel Ali
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

UPDATE: A mistrial is declared in the trial against a former Raleigh County deputy accused of drug trafficking.

Circuit Court Judge John Hutchinson made the decision based on concerns over someone in the courtroom speaking with witnesses.

Marquel Ali faces drug trafficking charges following an arrest in June 2015.

The next court hearing will be held in May.

Trial has begun for a former Raleigh County deputy accused of drug trafficking.

Tuesday afternoon, a jury heard opening statements in the case against Marquel Ali. He was arrested in June 2015 after the drug task force received a tip that he was traveling in a vehicle that contained illegal narcotics. 

Ali is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana as well as felony conspiracy.

The case is being held in front of Circuit Court Judge Hutchinson. Click here to read a previous report.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.