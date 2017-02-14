Police: Charleston man tried to pour bleach into mouth of pregnant woman

A Charleston man is accused of trying to force his pregnant partner to drink bleach after he found out the baby isn't his.

Geoffrey Rashaud Wilborne, 30, is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.

The alleged attack happened over the weekend at a residence on Randolph Street.

According to court documents, Wilborne told his partner "drink this so your baby can die."

Under West Virginia law an embryo or fetus is considered a separate victim. Wilborne s charged with strangulation and two counts of attempt to kill by poison.