Firefighters battle house fire in Raleigh County

SPRAGUE, W.Va. (WVVA) Firefighters are on the scene of a late afternoon house fire in Raleigh County.



According to emergency dispatchers, the call came in just after 3 p.m. on Cobb Street in Sprague.



Neighbors said one man was at home at the time of the blaze, but was able to make it out safely.

Presently, the Bradley-Prosperity Vol. Fire Dept. and Beaver Vol. Fire Dept. are on scene working to extinguish the flames.

There is no word yet on what started the fire. Stay with WVVA News on-air and online for the latest on this developing story.