UPDATE: Victim identified in McDowell County crash

The City of Princeton Fire Department will be holding their 8th annual Child Safety Education Day Saturday..More >>
The City of Princeton Fire Department will be holding their 8th annual Child Safety Education Day Saturday..More >>
Mine safety officials now confirm a coal miner had died at a Wyoming County mine.More >>
Mine safety officials now confirm a coal miner had died at a Wyoming County mine.More >>
MEADOW BRIDGE (WVVA) Amanda Ramsey knew something was not right last September when she felt swelling in her chest.More >>
MEADOW BRIDGE (WVVA) Amanda Ramsey knew something was not right last September when she felt swelling in her chest.More >>
Deputies in Raleigh County say the third suspect accused of dumping the body of a suspected drug overdose victim has turned himself in.More >>
Deputies in Raleigh County say the third suspect accused of dumping the body of a suspected drug overdose victim has turned himself in.More >>
A new business on Main Street in Tazewell officially cut the ribbon!More >>
A new business on Main Street in Tazewell officially cut the ribbon!More >>
The Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce sponsored an informational meeting Thursday night leading up to the Bluefield municipal election.More >>
The Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce sponsored an informational meeting Thursday night leading up to the Bluefield municipal election.More >>
The Greenbrier is a world class resort with a famous golf course and an equally famous casino. But it also has a storied past and a secret that lasted 30 years.More >>
The Greenbrier is a world class resort with a famous golf course and an equally famous casino. But it also has a storied past and a secret that lasted 30 years.More >>
Police say a cyclist was on his way to Charlottesville, Virginia when he was stuck and killed in a hit-and-run incident in Tazewell County.More >>
Police say a cyclist was on his way to Charlottesville, Virginia when he was stuck and killed in a hit-and-run incident in Tazewell County.More >>