UPDATE: Victim identified in McDowell County crash

UPDATE: Victim identified in McDowell County crash

Troopers have identified the man killed in a McDowell County wreck.

Curley Lester, Sr., 73, of Bartley died Tuesday. 

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. on Route 83/1 in the Bartley area. Troopers say Lester traveled over an embankment and overturned in a stream. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Trooper L.F. Lee and Trooper M. D. Brooks assisted in the investigation. 

