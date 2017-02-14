CAPITOL BEAT: Income tax cut in the works for West Virginia workers?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) New details are emerging about an alternate proposal in the works to Gov. Jim Justice's budget plan.



Senate republicans are considering a cut West Virginia's income tax to be paid for with a one percent increase to the state's sales tax. The lawmakers are also looking to close some of the current tax exemptions, a move Sen. Jeff Mullins, (R) Raleigh County, believes would put more power back in the hands of the consumer.



"Anytime you can reduce the tax, get rid of a tax, it gives people more money to put right back in the economy," said Sen. Mullins, who is also a member of the Senate Finance Committee.



While many lawmakers are open to the idea, including Del. Mick Bates, (D) Raleigh County, there are fears about making a major change at a time when the stakes are so high.



"It's certainly worth exploring. It's going to take some bold ideas to get out of this thing. We need stability, consistency, and some variability. I think it's something we're going to have to work on over time. It may not be something we can pick up at this time when we're dealing with such a fiscal crisis."



Legislators are already at work addressing a $500 million deficit, making cuts in committee to programs like Courtesy Patrol.



"We're taking away our State Police, our counties, to do things like pick up animal carcases. I want the jobs to stay put and let's continue to be the places other states look to for this particular model."



Those cuts, add Sen. Mullins, are only just beginning as lawmakers begin their committee work.



"Once we break down into subcommittees, we'll take each department line item by line item. So through that process, hopefully we'll find some additional cuts."