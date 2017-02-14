Snow/slick roads possible for some Wednesday morning

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY.

CURRENT WATCHES/WARNINGS/ADVISORIES

With a battle between warm air to our south and cold air to our north underway Wednesday morning, some areas (especially at higher elevations >3000ft south of HWY 460), may experience slick/snow covered roads for a brief period Wednesday morning.

Rain and snow showers will be around Wednesday morning, with most just experiencing a mixture of both, and wet roads. However, at elevations above 3000ft across SW Virginia including southern Mercer, southern McDowell, western Wythe, western Bland, and southern Buchanan, anywhere from 1-3" inches of snow may accumulate through the morning hours.

FROM NWS: "NOTE, for Tazewell County Virginia, a Winter Weather advisory is in effect until 10 AM EST where snow accumulations of 2 top 4 inches are expected through mid-morning."

Temps will hover in the mid-upper 30s for most Wednesday as the two merging systems move off to the east and cold NW flow develops across the area. We will likely be blustery through Thursday, with upslope snow showers (in NW counties- mainly Western Greenbrier/Pocahontas/northern Summers, Fayette, and northern Raleigh counties) possible Wednesday afternoon- Thursday morning. Snow accumulations in those areas still look to stay minor, around 1-2" as of now.