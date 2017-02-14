Greenbrier County businessman sentenced for failure to pay emplo - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Greenbrier County businessman sentenced for failure to pay employment taxes

Posted:

A Greenbrier County man is sentenced to two years in federal prison for failing to pay more than $630,000 in employment taxes.

Brandon Black, 32, of Maxwelton entered a plea back in November.

Prosecutors say Black owned and operated a private security business in Lewisburg first called Professional Security Service and later CBS Security. He admits to withholding more than $400,000 from employees paychecks between January 2010 and June 2015 but not didn't give the money to the Internal Revenue Service. During that time, Black didn't pay his share of taxes as an employer totaling more than $230,000.

 Black will also have to pay the money owed to the IRS.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.