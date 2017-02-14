Greenbrier County businessman sentenced for failure to pay employment taxes

A Greenbrier County man is sentenced to two years in federal prison for failing to pay more than $630,000 in employment taxes.

Brandon Black, 32, of Maxwelton entered a plea back in November.

Prosecutors say Black owned and operated a private security business in Lewisburg first called Professional Security Service and later CBS Security. He admits to withholding more than $400,000 from employees paychecks between January 2010 and June 2015 but not didn't give the money to the Internal Revenue Service. During that time, Black didn't pay his share of taxes as an employer totaling more than $230,000.

Black will also have to pay the money owed to the IRS.