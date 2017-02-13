WVU Men fall in OT at Kansas - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU Men fall in OT at Kansas

Lawerence, KS

The West Virginia Mens Basketball team fell on the road at Kansas 84-80.  The Mountaineers lost a double digit lead in each half.  The gold and blue was led by Esa Ahmad who had 20 points and 7 rebounds.  With the loss, WVU drops to 20-6 overall and 8-5 in the Big 12.  Up next, they will host Texas Tech on Saturday at 2 pm.

