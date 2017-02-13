WVU Men fall in OT at Kansas

Lawerence, KS

The West Virginia Mens Basketball team fell on the road at Kansas 84-80. The Mountaineers lost a double digit lead in each half. The gold and blue was led by Esa Ahmad who had 20 points and 7 rebounds. With the loss, WVU drops to 20-6 overall and 8-5 in the Big 12. Up next, they will host Texas Tech on Saturday at 2 pm.