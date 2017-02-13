New exhibit opens at Youth Museum of Southern WV

A new educational exhibit is now open at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia in Beckley.

The exhibit called "Mystery of the Mayan Medallion" is on loan from the Arkansas Discovery Center.

There, children get to discover the ruins left behind by an ancient people, as well as take part in a scavenger hunt.

Museum director Leslie Baker says the interactive exhibit appeals to kids of all ages, and even adults can learn a little something, too.

"The kids are just amazed when they first go in,” Baker said. “They want to go through all the nooks and crannies, there's the observatory, there's the caves, some of them are kind of skeptical when they first see the archaeological body. But they're finding it to be great fun, they love looking at the field specimens and going through the different tents that supposedly the archaeologists left behind."

"Mystery of the Mayan Medallion" exhibit will be at the museum until August 21st.

Admission is just $5 a person, but children three and under are free.