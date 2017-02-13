High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/13 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/13

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 2/13

Bluefield 66 Pikeview 58

Beckley 83 Capital 78

Independence 58 Oak Hill 57

Valley Fayette 57 Midland Trail 56

Girls

North Marion 75 River View 57

