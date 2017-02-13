Southern Empire Conference 1st Round Scoreboard - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Southern Empire Conference 1st Round Scoreboard

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Southern Empire Conference Tournament 1st Round

Boys

Graham 80 Tazewell 30

Virginia 65 Marion 31

Grayson Co 73 Grundy 53

Girls

Grundy 47 Richlands 45 OT

Grayson Co 52 Graham 48

Marion 60 Tazewell 40

Girls Semifinals (Wednesday at Graham Middle School)

Grundy vs. Virginia 6 pm

Grayson Co vs. Marion 7:45

Boys Semifinals (Thursday at Graham Middle School)

Virginia vs. Richlands 6 pm

Grayson Co vs. Graham 7:45 pm

