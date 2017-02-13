Officials still hope town hall to discuss issues takes place

Mayor Reba Honaker said she still would like residents be able to voice their concerns on issues affecting McDowell County after a town hall featuring Senator Bernie Sanders was postponed.

“I didn't oppose Bernie (Sanders) coming. I think with the national news coming in we would have gotten some notoriety from it.”

The armory in Welch pulled out over the weekend. Officials said it's against policy to hold political events in the building.

MSNBC called Honaker to see where else the event could be held with the hopes to reschedule. he town hall.

She suggested two other options--the high school (Mount View) or waiting until the Spring and using the amphitheater at Martha H. Moore Riverfront Park.

A litany of issues were expected to be at the town hall from the economy to the drug problem.

“We have funneled money out and helped the other states all across the United States prosper,” said Honaker.

“Now that things aren't as good here in McDowell County, we're kind of left holding the bag.”

Honaker is not waiting for outside politicians to take on issues like the drug problem. Monday she filed a lawsuit on behalf of the city against drug distributors. Similar suits have been filed by others in the county.

County commissioners, like Michael Brooks, want the results of the lawsuits to lead to the creation of rehabilitation centers. He says some people want to get clean they just need a little help.

“Many of our citizens have to drive all over our country to try and get help,” said Brooks, “I think we've got that element that really wants help and are looking for help.”