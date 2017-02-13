Greenbrier golf simulator open to public

The Greenbrier Resort is known for its golf courses, but now they have something that might improve your golf game without stepping foot on an actual course.

"This break of good weather can't fool us. There's still some snow probably in the future so on those days we have an option for golfers too and that's our Tru Golf Simulator right here inside the clubhouse," said Cam Huffman, The Greenbrier Director of Sports Public Relations.

"Really a versatile machine as you saw. Does a number of things. You can play golf. 85 different courses," said Billy Winters, The Greenbrier Golf Director of Instruction.

And a familiar course may be making its way on the simulator.

"A lot of simulators maybe have 7-10 golf courses. Here at The Greenbrier we have 85 available. 86 next year once we can get the Old White TPC on here," Winters said.

With the simulator, you can take your golf game to the next level that you wouldn't see out on the course.

"From an analytical standpoint, you saw the numbers that popped up. Club face, swing path, spin rates, launch angles. Everything you need to know whether you're here practicing or whether you are taking a lesson," Winters said.

With golf season just around the corner, it's time to dust off those clubs and get rid of some rust, so you're ready for some real action.

"The Greenbrier in the winter time, you know, obviously cold outdoors. You know, to be able to have a golf option indoors where it's warm and you can hangout with some friends, your husband, wife, siblings, father, son, what have you, it's a great option for a family or a group of buddies just wanting to kind of hit some balls and play some golf," said Winters.

The golf simulator is open to the public, so if you would like to set up an appointment, visit http://www.greenbrier.com/golf.

