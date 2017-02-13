Coal City Elementary brings Civil War to life

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) Students brought the Civil War to life at Coal City Elementary School on Monday.



Fifth graders acted out the part of a famous person from the war's history at their very own Wax Museum. The goal of the event was to allow each student to dive deeper into a character and allow their younger classmates to learn something too.



Characters at Monday's wax museum were challenged to stay frozen until their younger classmates brought them to life by dropping a coin in their cup.



"The costume was really the hardest part, and being able to get a speech that you could read to both fourth grade and to Pre-K," said 5th Grader Allie Warden, who played the part of Harriet Beecher.



Each student recited a speech about their character after the coin drop, sharing addition information about how they helped shape U.S. history.



"I hope they know about how it was back then and it's good to be a free country and not good to have slaves," added Brady Rogers, who played Abraham Lincoln.