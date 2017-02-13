Federal inmate sentenced for escape in Raleigh County

Prosecutors say a federal inmate who ran off while receiving treatment at a Raleigh County hospital will spend an extra year in prison.

Jody Ladd Dellenback, 30, had previously entered a plea to escape. It happened on August 26 at Raleigh General Hospital when Dellenback ran away from his prison escort. He was found two hours later a little over a mile away from the hospital.

Dellenback was serving an 18-month prison sentence at the time.

Read the full news release below:

BECKLEY, W.Va. – A federal inmate who was caught approximately a mile from Raleigh General Hospital was sentenced today to a year and a day in prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Jody Ladd Dellenback, 30, previously pleaded guilty to escape.

Dellenback admitted that on August 25, 2016, he ran away from his Bureau of Prisons escort after the completion of his medical examination at Raleigh General Hospital. Law enforcement authorities searched the area and found him about two hours later, slightly over a mile from the hospital. Dellenback was serving an 18-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution at Beckley for unauthorized use of a credit card.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons with assistance from the Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence.