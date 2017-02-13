Bluefield man accused of killing mother with pain pills

A Bluefield man is charged in the overdose death of his mother.

Bradford Spencer, 44, is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, Virginia Spencer, 65, died on January 31 at her home on College Avenue. Spencer allegedly forced his mother to take pain pills; causing her to overdose. An autopsy was performed. During the funeral held on Thursday, February, 9, 2017, police say Bradford Spencer told family members he was tired of seeing his mother in pain and he gave her something to end it.

Spencer is charged with death of an incapacitated adult buy a caregiver, violent crimes against the elderly, and possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Saturday and arraigned on Monday.

Read the full criminal complaint below: