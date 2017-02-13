2 arrested on drug charges in McDowell County

A public tip leads police to a couple of suspected drug dealers in McDowell County.

According to Sheriff Martin West, the anonymous tip involved throwing illegal drugs into the recreation yard at the Stevens Correctional Facility. A description of a vehicle was also given. Deputies and jail staff staked-out the area on Friday.

A vehicle matching the description given to authorities was spotted pulling into the parking lot and later leaving. Officers stopped the vehicle on McDowell Street and detained three people.

"A firearm was recovered from the vehicle along with numerous illegal narcotics and tobacco, US currency. The driver was found to be wanted from Virginia and was driving revoked for D.U.I."-Sheriff Martin West

Travis Marchum, 38, is charged with driving revoked for DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000. He is currently being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan.

Danielle Marcum, 29, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and felony conspiracy. Her bond was set at $30,000. She was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan. Danielle and Travis Marchum are both from Logan County.

Officers with the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force assisted in the arrests.