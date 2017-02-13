2 McDowell County businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Here is your chance to show off that special talent for a good cause plus a chance at winning a prize pack worth hundreds of dollars.More >>
Here is your chance to show off that special talent for a good cause plus a chance at winning a prize pack worth hundreds of dollars.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Several organizations that were once trademarks of Beckley's Uptown landscape will soon have a new home.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Several organizations that were once trademarks of Beckley's Uptown landscape will soon have a new home.More >>
West Virginia State Police need your help finding a wanted man charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile.More >>
West Virginia State Police need your help finding a wanted man charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile.More >>
For the first time, women in their early 30s are having more babies than younger moms in the United States.More >>
For the first time, women in their early 30s are having more babies than younger moms in the United States.More >>
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. is setting the record straight after reports that a student at Independence Middle School brought a gun to school.More >>
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. is setting the record straight after reports that a student at Independence Middle School brought a gun to school.More >>
West Virginia Department of Highways crews are continuing the clean up of a rock slide that occurred Sunday between the intersections of Willowton Road, and U.S. Route 460 along the Kellysville Road in Mercer County.More >>
West Virginia Department of Highways crews are continuing the clean up of a rock slide that occurred Sunday between the intersections of Willowton Road, and U.S. Route 460 along the Kellysville Road in Mercer County.More >>
There's roughly 9,000 students in the Mercer county school system. So with summer coming, what's all those kids to do? As it turns out, there's lots of activities.More >>
There's roughly 9,000 students in the Mercer county school system. So with summer coming, what's all those kids to do? As it turns out, there's lots of activities.More >>
Doing CPR by hand has its limits. So the Alderson Fire Department is grateful to have a new device designed to assist in CPR, the first in Greenbrier County.More >>
Doing CPR by hand has its limits. So the Alderson Fire Department is grateful to have a new device designed to assist in CPR, the first in Greenbrier County.More >>