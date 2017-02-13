2 McDowell County businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2 McDowell County businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Police say workers at two McDowell County businesses sold alcohol to people who are underage.

According to Sgt. James Muncy, Jr., compliance checks were conducted on Wednesday at fifteen establishments. 

Sales clerks at Sammy's Service Center in Iaeger and Eller's Kwik Stop in Keystone were cited for selling alcohol to "an underage operative." The owners and managers have also been notified.

The compliance checks were conducted by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

