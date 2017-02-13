Investigators "not aware" man who attacked off-duty deputy released from hospital

A Raleigh County man injured during an officer-involved shooting back in November is finally charged after police are called-out to his home for a separate incident.

Larry Cook, III, 33, of Coal City was shot in November while officers were investigating an explosion at a residence on Whitby Road. An off-duty deputy noticed Cook had a large hunting knife. The deputy drew his gun and demanded Cook put down the knife. Investigators say Cook advanced on the deputy and was shot several times. Click here to read a previous report.

When officers were dispatched to Cook's home for a "disturbance" on Friday, they were not aware he'd been released from the hospital. Warrants were obtained for the charges attempted murder and malicious assault of a law enforcement officer.

Cook is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.