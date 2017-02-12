Hokies upset Cavaliers in Blacksburg - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Hokies upset Cavaliers in Blacksburg

The Virginia Tech Hokies were defeated by the Virginia Cavaliers 11 days ago in Charlottesville 71-48.The Hokies defeated the Cavaliers for a second straight year at home with a 80-78 double overtime win on Sunday night.

The Hokies found themselves down by 14 points at halftime and fought back to tie the contest with seconds remaining.

In the second overtime Seth Allen, who scored 20 points off of the bench, hit the game-winning layup with three seconds remaining. 

The Hokies snap a two-game losing streak with the win. They improve to 17-7 overall and 6-6 in the ACC. They travel to Pitt on Tuesday for their next matchup.

