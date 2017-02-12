'The Eleventh Hour' performances wrap up this week - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

'The Eleventh Hour' performances wrap up this week

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Eleventh Hour is entering its last week.

The original performance proved so popular that the production team decided to bring it back for Black History Month.

Amanda Buchanan plays Yolanda Jones and says there is a character on stage that everyone can connect with.

"I definitely want the audience to take that away that even though people look different on the outside and we have stereotypes that we see in each other at the end of the day we're all the same,” said Buchanan.

The last performance will be Thursday at Bluefield State College at 7 P.M.

Admission is free.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.