'The Eleventh Hour' performances wrap up this week

Here is your chance to show off that special talent for a good cause plus a chance at winning a prize pack worth hundreds of dollars.More >>
Preparations for ACE Adventure Resort's biggest event of the year continue and organizers of the fourth annual "Mountain Music Festival" say this year's festival will be its largest one yet.More >>
The Beckley Woman's Cub is raising money to help make repairs to its aging clubhouse.More >>
Police in Bluefield, West Virginia, are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen, Jordan Hagy. If you have any information on Hagy's whereabouts, you are encouraged to call Officer R.V. Johnson of Bluefield P.D. at 304-327-6101.More >>
The Annual Spring Giant Flea Market is this weekend beginning on Friday at the State Fair Grounds.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A lifeguard shortage has forced a Beckley public swimming pool to drastically cut their hours.More >>
