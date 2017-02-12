'The Eleventh Hour' performances wrap up this week

The Eleventh Hour is entering its last week.

The original performance proved so popular that the production team decided to bring it back for Black History Month.

Amanda Buchanan plays Yolanda Jones and says there is a character on stage that everyone can connect with.

"I definitely want the audience to take that away that even though people look different on the outside and we have stereotypes that we see in each other at the end of the day we're all the same,” said Buchanan.

The last performance will be Thursday at Bluefield State College at 7 P.M.

Admission is free.