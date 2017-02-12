Businesses ready for Valentine's Day shoppers

Cupid is coming and business owners like Wesley Brown are excited.

“When they call me, I recognize them I know what they like.”

Brown owns Colonial Florist and says, weeks like this are his bread and butter so he is working hard to make sure he can meet the demand.

“Tremendous orders come at the last minute and keep our cooler full,” said Brown.

Brown urges if you're going to give flowers to the one you love it's really important to support local because of the quality.

“These are freshly cut. We get them overnight they come direct from the green house,” said Brown.

“They're not like the other shops they get them a week in advance and setting out in water.”

If you want to give a gift of the four legged kind the mercer county animal shelter has been holding it's valentine special. It's not only a special gift but in return helps the shelter.

“[Donations ] are going toward medical donations, said animal shelter director, Dwight Kimble.”

“We do have to have medicate on site we have to make sure that our animals here are up to code and everything.”

If you aren't a local Kitt McCarthy owner of the Bluefield Inn says Bluefield is the perfect little place for that romantic getaway.

“Bluefield is such a cozy little town and there's restaurants that you can go that are very unique to the area, said McCarthy.

“We have the bed and breakfast which is a very romantic place to get away, we've got a ski area nearby, we've got theatre, things to do it's a nice place to come and hunker down for a romantic day or two.”