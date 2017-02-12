Theatre West Virginia wraps up 2017 auditions casting for summer season

Theatre West Virginia wrapped up its 2017 auditions casting for its upcoming summer season.

Artistic director Jason Adkins says people from as far away as Indiana came to audition for the plays, along with plenty of actors from the surrounding area.

This summer's lineup of shows includes "Footloose", "Jungle Book Kids," as well as the return of its historical-drama "Hatfields and McCoys.”

"It makes me very enthused, to be able to pull from this talent,” Adkins said. “I know that we're going to have a good product out there at Grandview, so it makes me very excited. We are really trying to mine the local talent because it is vast around here."

Theatre West Virginia plays are shown under the stars in the open-air "Cliffside Amphitheater" at Grandview State Park.

Tickets for the summer slate of shows are already on sale at www.theatrewestvirginia.org.