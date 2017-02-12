Humane Society of Raleigh Co. holds Valentine's themed painting party

The Raleigh County Humane Society celebrated the Valentine's Day early Sunday afternoon with a "Kids paint event Valentine party."

Kids and parents met at "110 Marshall" in Beckley for an afternoon of painting and snacks.

Those there painted a Valentine's-themed owl with the help of some professional instruction.

Proceeds from the event were used to cover the art supplies, with the rest of the money going straight to the shelter.

"We always have a great crowd when we have these paint events,” said HSRC board member Melissa Lyons. “Everybody loves to come out, they get to take home something for the event. So they get to take home their painting and the kids love it so it's always a great turnout."

Lyons says the money they raised will help the shelter pay for vet bills and spay and neuter clinics.