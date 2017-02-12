AG Morrisey urges Congress to confirm SCOTUS pick Gorsuch

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is weighing in on president Donald Trump's nomination of judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Morrisey says he's pleased with Trump's decision and put together a letter signed by officials with twenty other states, urging the senate to quickly confirm Gorsuch.

Morrisey says Gorsuch is one of the most qualified judges he's seen nominated for the position in decades.

"I'm hopeful that he can get quickly confirmed,” Morrisey said. “There's really no reason to slow walk this. We've seen this a lot with some of the senate democratic leadership in Washington. They've slow walked these nominees. That shouldn't happen here. This should be an open and shut case."

Morissey says he believes Gorsuch's appointment will be good for West Virginia and hopes congress can reach a bi-partisan decision to avoid using the "nuclear option."