WV Dept. of Military Affairs speaks out on MSNBC town hall cancellation

Saturday, WVVA announced that the MSNBC town hall event in McDowell County has been canceled.

MSNBC "All In With Chris Hayes" planned to host a town hall in Welch with Senator Bernie Sanders this Monday, February 13th.

But a representative with NBC said due to a logistical issue with the venue, the event has been postponed.

Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety released a statement about the cancellation.