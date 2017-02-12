WV Dept. of Military Affairs speaks out on MSNBC town hall cance - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WV Dept. of Military Affairs speaks out on MSNBC town hall cancellation

Posted:
By Alison Wickline, WVVA Weekend News anchor / Multimedia Journalist
MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) -

Saturday, WVVA announced that the MSNBC town hall event in McDowell County has been canceled.

MSNBC "All In With Chris Hayes" planned to host a town hall in Welch with Senator Bernie Sanders this Monday, February 13th.

But a representative with NBC said due to a logistical issue with the venue, the event has been postponed.

Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety released a statement about the cancellation. 

"U.S. Department of Defense policy does not permit the use of military facilities for political and election events and specifically includes town hall meetings as an example of such activities. The West Virginia State Armory Board has a similar policy. Once the details of the proposed event were shared with the Adjutant General's office on Friday afternoon, it became apparent that it would run afoul of DOD and State Armory Board policy and the request could not be accommodated."

