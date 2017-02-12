UPDATE: Sargento recalls more cheese products over potential Li - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Sargento recalls more cheese products over potential Listeria contamination

By WVVA Newsroom

Sargento Foods says it's "closely monitoring" information regarding a cheese recall by one of its suppliers, Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC.

Sargento has announced a recall due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Sargento says there are no confirmed illnesses associated with the recall.

Consumers can call 1-800-CHEESES (1-800-243-3737) or email Sargento by CLICKING HERE.  Phone calls will be answered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The recalled retail products are:

  • Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”
  • Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17”
  • Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”
  • Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of  “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”
  • Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “F28JUN17”
  • Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”
  • Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

