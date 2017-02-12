UPDATE: Sargento recalls more cheese products over potential Listeria contamination

Sargento Foods says it's "closely monitoring" information regarding a cheese recall by one of its suppliers, Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC.

Sargento has announced a recall due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Sargento says there are no confirmed illnesses associated with the recall.

Consumers can call 1-800-CHEESES (1-800-243-3737) or email Sargento by CLICKING HERE. Phone calls will be answered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The recalled retail products are: