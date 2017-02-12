Mullens man behind bars for drug possession - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mullens man behind bars for drug possession

Posted:
By Alison Wickline, WVVA Weekend News anchor / Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
MULLENS, WV (WVVA) -

 A Wyoming County man is facing drug charges after a late night search warrant in the Mullens area.

According to the Mullens Police Department, officers conducted a search warrant at a residence in Mullens around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

37-year-old Johnny Combs is now behind bars, charged with possession of morphine, suboxone and cocaine.

Combs was transported to Southern Regional Jail.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.